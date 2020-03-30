COVID-19: CBN-led coalition begins supply of medical facilities in six geo-political zones

The Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), led by the Central Bank of Nigeria and other prominent private sector players in Nigeria has commenced provision of supply Medical Facilities in 6 Geo-Political Zones of Nigeria and these are expected to be operational within 10 days.

A statement signed on behalf of the CACOVID by Mr Isaac Okorafor, Director, Corporate Communications Central Bank of Nigeria noted that work has begun in earnest to provide and equip medical facilities in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

This will involve the creation of testing, isolation and treatment centres and include the provision of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and molecular testing labs.

The world is currently battling a global health crisis as COVID-19 spreads rapidly through many countries. Currently, cases of the virus have been reported among individuals across Nigeria and there is a high risk of the virus spreading through much of the population if there is no combined effort to fight this battle. Necessitating, the introduction of the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

“We have started with Lagos (1,000 beds), Kano (500 beds), Rivers (210 beds) Abuja (200 beds), Enugu (200 beds) and Borno (200 beds) and expect to be operational within 10 days. The next phase will see locations set up in Katsina, Ogun, Bayelsa, Anambra, Bauchi and Plateau to be ready within three weeks. The remaining states of the Federation will be set up in the last phase within the next five weeks,” the statement read in part.

Based on the population of Lagos, and the fact that it is the epicentre of this crisis, the coalition said it will also be creating a permanent structure within the next 4 to 6 months, adding that teams have been set up and world-class standards are being employed to aggressively pursue a solution to the pandemic.

It further noted that this is a massive effort and all hands must be on deck, which is why at a time like this, “it is critical we come together as one. Hence the need to channel all our efforts through the CACOVID umbrella. ”

The statement also explained that a CBN account has been set up for those who wish to make a monetary contribution.

They are; COVID-19 Relief fund 1000014920 at the CBN ( for Naira denominated) and The CBN TSA Account for (0017575300 CitiBank UK ) for dollar-denominated.

“We shall provide a weekly update to keep you apprised of how this lifesaving initiative is being addressed and a monthly financial update to the contributors.

“Please continue to follow the health and safety guidelines as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” the statement concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE