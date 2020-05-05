The World Health Organisation (WHO), says the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the WHO African Region has increased to over 46,500 as of May 4.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Tuesday.

“There are over 46,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1,800 associated deaths,” it said.

The figures on the dashboard showed that South Africa, Algeria and Nigeria had the highest reported cases on the list in the WHO Africa Region.

It showed that South Africa had 7,220 cases and 138 deaths followed by Algeria with 4,648 cases and 465 deaths, while Nigeria had 2,802 confirmed cases with 93 deaths.

Also, Ghana and Cameroon are number four and five on the dashboard with 2,719 reported cases and 18 deaths while Cameroon has 2,077 with 64 deaths.

According to the dashboard, Comoros, Mauritania, Seychelles are countries with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It showed that Comoros had four confirmed cases with zero death, Mauritania had eight reported cases and one death, while Seychelles recorded 11 confirmed cases with zero death.

WHO, however, added that “innovation in the search for treatments for COVID-19 are welcomed, but must be tested to ensure they are safe and effective.

“WHO recognises Africa’s long history of traditional medicine and the important role that practitioners play in providing care,” the body said.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Osun Discharges Two Children, Six Others After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Osun State government on Monday night announced the recovery and discharge of eight coronavirus patients including two children from its isolation centre… Read full story

COVID-19: Police Seal Emir Of Daura’s Palace

Police have sealed off the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk as a result of the monarch’s failure to prevent congestion in the palace. A source who pleaded anonymity stated that the emir assembled over 1,000 people in his palace where he distributed food to them… Read full story