COVID-19 cases in Kogi are real ― Sen Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has said that the COVID-19 cases in Kogi state are real and authentic.

In a press statement issued on Saturday which copy was made available to our Correspondent in Lokoja, the former senator, who represented Kogi West senatorial district of the state, stated that “one of the cases is from Kabba and the victim is personally known to me.”

The statement read thus, “I want to announce that the COVID-19 case in Kogi is real and authentic and can not understand why any responsible government will want to deny and invariably kill her citizens.

“One of the cases is from Kabba and the victim is personally known to me. I can not be part of those who will play politics with the lives of my people.

“COVID-19 is real but not a death sentence if handled early enough. Family members of the Kabba victim who got referral to Abuja from Federal Medical Center in Lokoja and all those who had contact with him should please surrender themselves for test so as to curtail the spread.

“Kogi State government must come down from her imaginary high horse and start contact tracing to help curtail the spread.

“It is illogical to think we will be free with our proximity to affected states. God will hear our cry and heal our land.”

