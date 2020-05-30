COVID-19 cases in Kogi are real ― Sen Dino Melaye
Senator Dino Melaye has said that the COVID-19 cases in Kogi state are real and authentic.
In a press statement issued on Saturday which copy was made available to our Correspondent in Lokoja, the former senator, who represented Kogi West senatorial district of the state, stated that “one of the cases is from Kabba and the victim is personally known to me.”
The statement read thus, “I want to announce that the COVID-19 case in Kogi is real and authentic and can not understand why any responsible government will want to deny and invariably kill her citizens.
“One of the cases is from Kabba and the victim is personally known to me. I can not be part of those who will play politics with the lives of my people.
“COVID-19 is real but not a death sentence if handled early enough. Family members of the Kabba victim who got referral to Abuja from Federal Medical Center in Lokoja and all those who had contact with him should please surrender themselves for test so as to curtail the spread.
“Kogi State government must come down from her imaginary high horse and start contact tracing to help curtail the spread.
“It is illogical to think we will be free with our proximity to affected states. God will hear our cry and heal our land.”
According to Obatebise of Oweland, Chief Tai Ejibunu, who spoke on behalf of Ejibunu Family, he said medical attention was sought at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Lokoja as the flu did not abate after some days.
His words: “At the FMC, he was referred to the National Hospital in Abuja and the test conducted on him by the NCDC showed that he was COVID-19 positive.
“The test conducted on one of his sons who had been with him since came out negative. The family would have come out to speak on the matter, but we were not comfortable with the ding dong game going on between the NCDC and the Kogi State government.
“The family is concerned about the well being of other Owes and we wish to confirm that COVID-19 has fond it’s way sadly to our community and the state.
“Therefore, no need for Kogi State government to deny the obvious. We would like to stress that the Chief Imam, of recent, had never ventured outside Kogi State by way of traveling outside the State. So, the ‘virus’ could have been contacted within.
“We wish to advise our people to please abide by the protocols emplaced by the NCDC and play safe. The family is cooperating with the Kogi State Government and the NCDC to stem the spread. This evening, contact tracing and testing of family members of the Chief Imam had begun.
“What we need from our people is empathy and no need for the acrimonious exchange of views and counter views.”
