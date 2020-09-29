COVID-19 cases dropping ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 has affirmed that the number of confirmed cases in the country is dropping but wants Nigerians to be vigilant as the threat of the virus remains.

The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, stated this during a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

He advised state governments to exercise caution by increasing the number of tests.

Mustapha said: “The numbers are dropping when we compare on month-to-month basis but we still have to be vigilant.

“Health is a shared responsibility on the concurrent list and as partners in the fight against COVID, we urge sub-national entities to thread on the side of caution by increasing the rate of testing.

“We desire the support of institutions (religious, socio-cultural, traditional, etc) to insist on in-depth engagement at community levels, especially in observing the protocols.”

He expressed delight in the advancement in testing technology, which has made rapid results possible.

Mustapha noted: “Developments with testing around the world have been very encouraging as technology improves. We were pleased to receive the news of the partnership driven by the WHO to roll out 120 million effective rapid test tools capable of providing reliable results in thirty minutes rather than hours. It will help to reach distant communities where laboratories are not located and will help in cutting down the response time that medical personnel need to commence treatment.”

The SGF noted that as the country celebrates the 60th anniversary of our Independence, the country should brace up for more testing through the national testing week, adding: “I urge every one to brace up for the programme and mobilise members of the community as well. Testing is the only way to detect, isolate, trace and treat.

“The NCDC has already issued an advisory on the consequences of not testing enough.”

He said Nigeria continues to partner with the WHO and will be part of the early beneficiaries of the rollout when it commences of vaccines.

Mustapha added: “Nigeria is also contributing to the global effort in the diagnosis of COVID-19 through our Research Institutes led by the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research. The PTF will be updating you as we progress.

“We note with sadness that the global community just crossed an unenviable milestone when COVID-19 related fatalities surpassed the one million mark. It has taken only eight months for over 33 million persons to be infected and one million fatalities to be recorded in almost all countries and territories of the world. These numbers underscore the seriousness of the pandemic and should help to determine how not to lower our guard.”

As the country celebrates the Diamond Anniversary, the SGF stated: “Let me remind all Nigerians that like our diamond anniversary celebration, the COVID-19 has made year 2020 a most significant year for us in Nigeria. We need to do all we can to survive it and we have the solutions in our hands. Let us take responsibility.”