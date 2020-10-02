COVID-19: Cancel 3rd term for this session, Parents urge Kogi gov, Bello

PARENTS and Guardians in Kogi State, have appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello, to cancel the third term for 2019/2020 session to enable their wards to commence the first term for 2020/2021 academic session as it is being done in other states of the federation.

The parents made the appeal in a communique issued at the end an emergency meeting of the Parents-Teachers’ Forum (PTF), Kingdom Heritage Model School (KHMS), Lokoja branch.

The communiqué which was jointly signed by the branch’s PTF Chairman, Deacon Dare Solomon; Secretary, Mr James Joseph; and over 70 Parents and Guardians present at the meeting, implored the governor to cancel the third term to avoid double payment of school fees under three (3) months in a stretch.

According to the parents, if the governor hears their cry and cancel the third term and allow schools in the state to commence the first term for 2020/2021 academic session, it would serve as palliatives to parents and guardians due to the negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic on their wellbeing.

The parents, therefore, made a passionate appeal to the governor whom they believed would grant their requests, to save them of the untold hardships of paying double schools fees within 3 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, alternatively, the parents went a step further to appeal to the Education Commission (EC) of KHMS Lokoja, to liaise with appropriate quarters to reduce third term school fees by 50 per cent considering the effect of Covid 19 on the economy of the state and the country at large.

The parents and guardians also appealed to the Executive Secretary, Educations Commission’s network of Nursery and Primary Schools, Pastor (Mrs) Faith Oyedepo, to kindly approve their request for 50% payment for third term school fees for their wards in the eventuality that the governor did not rescind on his decision.

The communiqué reads:

”In view of the effect of Covid 19 pandemic on individuals, organizations, Kogi State Government and the world at large, the PTF hereby make the following request:

”The parents/guardians appeal to His Excellency, Gov. Yahaya Bello, through the Education Commission (EC) to cancel the Third term and allow our pupils to resume for a new academic session as it is being done in other states such as Ogun, Benue, Lagos, Edo States, etc.

”If the request above is not achievable, the parents hereby call on the Education Commission ( EC)to liaise with appropriate quarters to reduce third term school fees by 50 per cent ( Half) considering the effect of Covid 19 on the economy of the state and the country at large.

”Parents have unanimously agreed that the above-raised points should be looked into as soon as possible so that we may not be forced to keep our wards at home due to lack of funds pending when a new academic session begins.

”Over 70 parents/guardians attended the meeting with their names and signature written as the representatives of the whole parents.

”Thank you all as we await the feedback from the approximate quarters.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion… Cancel 3rd term Cancel 3rd term Cancel 3rd term

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)… Cancel 3rd term

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki… Cancel 3rd term Cancel 3rd term

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE