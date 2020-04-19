The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all Christians to begin seven days of praise and prayers against COVID-19 starting from Monday.

Media Assistant to the CAN President, Mr Adebayo Oladeji, who made this known in a message sent to Tribune Online, called on families to devote 30 minutes daily for the praise and prayer session.

Noting the critical role of prayer to stamp out the pandemic, CAN urged all families to partake in the session.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State COVID-19 task force, on Sunday, disclosed that two more COVID-19 patients had been discharged.

According to the head of the state task force, Governor Seyi Makinde, the two were discharged after receiving their second negative test results.

The development brings the total number of discharged persons in the state to nine, while six cases remain active.

