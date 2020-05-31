COVID 19: CAN can’t speak for Christians ― Okotie

Pastor of the Household of God Church, Oregun, Lagos, Rev Chris Okotie, has challenged the authority of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to speak for Christians, an opinion he has always canvassed.

In a statement issued through his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, on Sunday, Rev Okotie stated his position on the organization, saying “CAN is an amorphous organization sustained by a Christian appellation. It is bereft of any authority to speak on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ. Arrayed in Episcopalian vestments, they are the modern-day Pharisees who arrogate divine honours to themselves.

“They have a form of godliness and yet hobnob nicodemusly with enemies of the Lord Jesus. The true ministers of the sanctuary must recognize CAN’s treachery and reprehensible Phariseeism. That which a man spits against heaven shall fall back upon his face. We shall not bow to the idol called Corona Virus. Jesus is Lord.”

Rev Okotie also condemned CAN’S proposed recommendations of distancing in the seating arrangement in churches as “blasphemous infidelity” and desecration of the Church of Jesus Christ.

Okotie made it clear that he was in full support of social distancing and other safety measures ordered by the government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Okotie said he rejected the extension of social distancing to churches because it compelled the reordering of seating arrangements and the determination of the size of congregational worship per service for fears of the spread of the deadly virus.

He argued that to accept such arrangement would be to nullify the redemptive work of Jesus, which involved healing.

