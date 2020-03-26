COVID-19: Buhari’s office undergoes fumigation

Health authorities have begun the fumigation of the presidential villa, Abuja to get rid of coronavirus (COVID-19) that may exist there.

This followed the recent positive test for the virus returned by the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the president, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Fully kitted officials were seen in the premises on Thursday spraying unknown disinfectant on different entrances, hallways and the president’s office as well as the immediate environment.

Even though Julius Berger, the regular maintenance company of the villa had already done some sanitizing of the Aso Chambers, which hosts large meetings involving the president since Kyari’s status was disclosed, the personnel that was sighted on Thursday were thought to have been brought into the villa from a yet to be ascertained outside government agency.

The CoS has continued to attend meetings and intermingled with the president, state governors and other top government officials following his return from Europe where he had ostensibly contracted the virus.

The presidential has now gone into a partial shutdown as a way to curtail the spread of the virus.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

