COVID-19: Buhari’s decision awaited as PTF set to submit recommendations

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has revealed that it will, within the next 72 hours, brief President Muhammadu Buhari on its assessment of the current measures put in place to contain the pandemic and make its recommendations on the way forward.

Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said this at its briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, “within the next 72 hours, the PTF will conclude its assessment on the impact of the measures put in place and further recommendations would be submitted to the president for a decision.

“While we take necessary steps, the PTF would continue to appeal to Nigerians on the need for taking this fight with utmost diligence. It is for self, it is for your family and it is for the whole community. On our part, we are sparing no effort in coordinating the National response, collaborating with all necessary stakeholders and supporting sub-national entities in their individual state responses, which we always maintain should be in synergy with the national response.”

Mustapha also disclosed that the PTF has expanded its scope of collaboration and sharing of experience with West African countries on the pandemic in line with President Buhari’s stature as “ECOWAS COVID-19 Champion.”

He stated: “Today the PTF expanded the scope of collaboration and experience sharing to the ECOWAS Region. This is in keeping with the role of the president as the ECOWAS COVID 19 Champion. This interface thorough the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO), will be deepened as part of the short, medium and long-term objectives for controlling the pandemic. The essence of this regional effort is underscored by the huge population of Nigeria and the trade activities across the borders.”

Mustapha stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace a drastic change in their behaviour and lifestyle as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

He argued: “This advisory is based on the fact that the battle is long term and the cure is still in the distant future, nearest being end of 2021. We continue to urge our citizens to follow these advisories diligently.

“This point is further underscored by the statistics coming from other parts of the world. A look at the global numbers showed that the world has recorded 5,778,551 cases and 356,722 deaths reporting from 251 countries.

“Of particular note is the fact that a major nation reached the landmark of crossing beyond the 100,000 deaths in a system where the health care system is regarded as advanced.

“Similarly, of note is the shift in the epi-center from Europe and the United States of America to South America, particularly, Brazil. The significance of the Brazil case resides in the similarities between the Africa and South America which calls for caution.

“The PTF therefore wishes to underscore the need to press further in the development of our infrastructure, intensify our non-pharmaceutical response, the need for our citizens to comply more and for our communities to get more involved.”

