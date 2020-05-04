COVID-19: BUA Foundation donates N2 billion, 5 ambulances, 20 Hilux vehicles to Kano State

BUA Foundation has donated the sum of N2 billion, five ambulances and 20 Hilux vehicles to Kano State government as its contribution to stem the spread of COVID-19 that has posed a serious challenge to the state, just as the state plans to embark on house-to-house collection of samples.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the state government will judiciously utilise the vehicles to curtail the menace of COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking during the donation, former minister of external affairs, Dr Aliyu Idi Hong, who spoke on behalf BUA Foundation chairman, Alhaji Abdusamad Isyaku Rabiu, noted that COVID-19 has become a very major challenge not only in Nigeria but all over the world.

He said the chairman has donated the sum of N2 billion for the control of COVID-19 to Kano State and committed N1 billion to Lagos State.

According to him, in total so far, the chairman through the BUA Foundation has spent almost about N7 billion on materials, cash support, food palliatives to communities in the country to alleviate the suffering of downtrodden masses during this trying period the country is passing through.

He said, “I should tell you that these vehicles and ambulances are to support the state government’s good effort in controlling this COVID-19 pandemic.”

He further said that the chairman was willing to do to support the state to urgently curtail the pandemic.

In his response, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said they were happy for the donation noting that it has come at the right time because according to him, transportation is very essential in conveying those saddle with the responsibility of taking care of victims of COVID-19.

Ganduje said, “There is no doubt we have opened collection centres in all the 44 local government areas of the state. For the distant local governments, there is one collection centre each. But for the eight metropolitan local governments, we are opening about 100 collection centres so that we can feed the laboratories at testing centres with enough samples each day.

“There is no doubt we have to increase our capacity in collecting samples, and it would probably lead to house-to-house in the collection of samples. The more we collect samples, the more we understand the seriousness of the situation and put in place how to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

“So in short, we have all that it takes at the moment in order to fight the pandemic. We are building our capacity with the help of technical teams from the Presidential Task Force in Abuja. We will swing into action by tomorrow (Tuesday) as some policy statements would be made in respect of the new fight against the coronavirus.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Removes NEMA DG, Names Retired Air Vice Marshal As Replacement

​President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (retd) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to replace Mustapha Maihaja. Appointment of the new NEMA DG was announced on Saturday… Read full story

N1.224trn IMF Loan: Many More Nigerians To Lose Jobs •Further increase in VAT, excise rates looms •Tougher times ahead

WITH the Federal Government accessing $3.4 billion (N1.224 trillion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the weekend, there are signs that Nigerians may face tougher times in order for government to fully repay the money by the end of the 2025 stipulated time… Read full story

COVID-19: Ganduje Relaxes Lockdown For 12 Hours On Monday, Thursday

As part of efforts to ameliorate the hardship caused by the lockdown of the state, Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has announced a 12-hour break on Monday and Thursday to allow residents stock-up food items and other essential commodities… Read full story

Olukoya Calls For Seven Days Prayers Against Pandemic

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya has called on all Christians and other men of faith to join in a seven-day prayer and fasting against the COVID-19 pandemic, its systems and repercussions… Read full story

Nigeria Won’t Use Ebola Drug, Remdesivir, To Fight Coronavirus —NAFDAC

Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has said NAFDAC is not considering the use of the Ebola drug, remdesivir, for the treatment of COVID-19 in Nigeria… Read full story

Three Things I Have Learnt From COVID-19 Pandemic —Ayewa

The current situation in the country is not peculiar to one person; virtually the entire world is currently feeling the heat. I was led by the Holy Spirit to do the work. I only did them within two days in my house. God gave me the inspiration and also told me that the current happenings are great signs of His second coming.. Read full story

Kebbi: COVID-19 Positive Man Absconded From Isolation Centre, Died At Home —Commissioner

A man who tested positive for the coronavirus in Kebbi State had absconded from an isolation centre and subsequently died in his house, the state COVID-19 Task Force chairman, Jaafaru Mohammed has said. Mohammmed, who is also the state Commissioner for Health disclosed this in Birnin-Kebbi on Saturday… Read full story

Atiku Will Be President, He Better Be Presidential

ATIKU Abubakar will be president of the federal republic except Yemi Osinbajo becomes president ahead of him, and the former Vice better start being presidential beyond his social media measured appearances like a ghost in Shakespearean theatre. If God has packaged a presidential celebration for him… Read full story

Rising Debts, Little Infrastructure: Nigeria’s Economic Paradox

CRIPPLING infrastructure deficit in Nigeria has been one of the biggest challenges confronting the country over the years. This has significantly increased the cost of doing business in Nigeria and hampered both international and local investments in the country. This is despite huge borrowings by the country… Read full story

Our COVID-19 Travails: How Nigerians Are Coping With Hunger, Cash Crunch

NOBODY prepared for the situation that most parts of the world are presently experiencing. Not even in anyone’s wildest imagination was it thought that the whole world would be in a lockdown for months, not least Nigerians, as it is being experienced today… Read full story

Diversification: Obasanjo, Atiku Failed Nigerians ― APC

Former vice-president and People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has courted the anger of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress over his critique of the economy. Atiku in a statement during the week titled, How to Pull Nigeria from the Brink, has advised the… Read full story