COVID-19: Bode George donates N160m direct aid to the needy in Lagos

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has made a donation worth N160million as direct aid to the needy in Lagos State in order to cushion the harsh effect of lockdown ordered by the Federal Government to halt the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The aid from George includes cash donation, cows, bags of rice, groundnut oils, bottled water, and beans were distributed at the weekend to the needy irrespective of their political party affiliations.

George also donated N10million to the Lagos State Chapter of PDP to assist the party in providing relief to its members during this lockdown.

The PDP chieftain, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, commended the Federal and various state governments for their efforts in combating the dreaded Coronavirus, saying as a statesman, he provided relief to the needy in the state as he believed “that government cannot do it alone.”

George, while noting that his direct aid to the needy “has nothing to do with politics and should not be given any political colouration,” promised to also reach out to the needy in the South- West, just as he called on Nigerians to cooperate with the Federal Government in its efforts to combat the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

He, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will guide aright President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts at curtailing the deadly virus.

