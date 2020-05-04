Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah has handed over a 30-room space for isolation centres to the Sokoto State Ministry of Health for the COVID-19.

This was disclosed in the official Twitter handle of the ministry on Monday. Kukah who make the donation on behalf of the Diocese also handed over the church clinic at Gidan Dare area of the state for the treatment of COVID-19 patient.

The 30-room hotel which is located at Aliyu Jodi road will, according to the statement be used for the isolation of suspected cases of COVID-19 to complement those already on ground in the state.

Tribune Online recalled that Kukah also recently distributed food items to some vulnerable people in the state, where he enjoined the beneficiaries to guide against anything that can cause the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Sokoto State Tasks force on COVID-19, Dr Ali Inname has explained why the number of cases was on the rise in the state.

According to him, there were so far 66 active cases and eight COVID-19 associated deaths in the state just as one patient recovered and was duly discharged.

He also revealed that three more patients would be discharged in the next two days.

Dr Inname who is also the Commissioner of Health said they had streamlined three steps for curtailing the virus which was tracing, testing and treatment.

He further disclosed that over 100 teams were deployed to local government areas for contact tracing.

“We carry out postmortem test of dead bodies and testing of all contacts. This is why the number of active cases is increasing on a daily basis,” he said.

He further explained that the COVID-19 is not a death sentence as one could contract and even recover from it without knowing he or she was a carrier.

Inname added that the state received 13 almajiris including their teacher from Gombe State who is being quarantined in NYSC orientation centre in Wamakko.

He disclosed that the state is also making plans to expatriate almajiri to their state of origins.

The commissioner revealed that a committee was inaugurated to ascertain causes of the high rate of death in local government areas.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE