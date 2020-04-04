COVID-19: Betting outfit, Bet9ja, donates N200m to FG, Lagos, Ogun govts, promises to double amount

Bet9ja, a leading Nigerian gaming company has donated N200 million to the Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos and Ogun State governments to combat the pandemic COVID-19.

The announcement was made on Saturday through a press release signed by the co-founder and chairman, Kunle Soname, who said that “we want to thank all government institutions for taking the lead seamlessly during these uncertain times demonstrating the capacity to stop the spread of the virus with adequate preparation of the right facilities set up for affected people to be treated.”

Also in the statement, the Co-founder and Managing Director, Ayo Ojuroye stated: “We have observed the remarkable exertion, circumspect and concentrated measures established to fight and contain the virus by the government, NCDC and the Health Ministry in the past weeks, it is an absolutely remarkable job. This is why we show our eagerness to support and work with the government with our resources available in our arsenal to help ease and expedite the objectives to rid the country of COVID-19.”

The release also gives the breakdown of the fund as follows:

N100, 000,000 to Federal Ministry of Health

N50,000,000 to Lagos State Government

N50,000,000 to Ogun State Government.

In addition, Bet9ja said that it will open up its online platform to customers for donation as all donations will be received through the platform and will be doubled.

