COVID-19: Benue State govt to fumigate markets, public places

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, promised that government will from Thursday begin fumigation of public places such as market major places.

Ortom made the promise during an awareness and sensitization campaign to all the major markets in Makurdi, the state capital.

The governor enlightened traders on the need to shutdown markets to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Makurdi township witnessed partial lockdown as shops, markets and several public areas were shut down to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Our correspondent who earlier went round the town observed that major markets such as Wadata, Wurukim, and the modern market were partially shut down.

Security agents were sighted enforcing government directive by closing down shops in high brow areas such as Tito Gate, GSM market in Katsina-Ala Street where handsets and accessories are sold and FMC junction as well as Mandibo where second hands goods are sold.

Governor Ortom who said that he decided to go round to monitor the level of compliance of the directive after the State Security Council meeting, expressed disappointment at the refusal of some people to comply with his directive.

He said stringent measures would be employed to ensure absolute compliance from Thursday.

According to the governor, “We are appealing with you people for your health. From tomorrow, we will fumigate markets, hospitals and schools and anyone found there, will be dealt with.

“We urge you all to stay at home and observe all precautionary and preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus which has no cure for now.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE