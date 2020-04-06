Not fewer than 300 contacts of the initial positive COVID-19 index cases have been lined up for sample screening in Bauchi State to determine their status.

In order to also ease the conduct of the sample testing of identified contacts of COVID-19 infection, the state government has declared that plans are on the way to having a testing centre in the state.

The disclosure was made by the state deputy governor, Sen Baba Tela, while briefing Journalists on the situation update of COVID-19 held at the Government House, Bauchi on Monday.

He said that all those who had contact with the three positive index cases will be traced no matter what it takes to do so.

Baba Tela, who is the Chairman, State Rapid Response Taskforce on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever, said that the establishment of a testing centre in the state will ensure prompt and timely testing of suspected index cases of the virus stressing that with over 300 contacts as suspects, the testing centre, when established, will facilitate the process of testing and getting results.

He explained that: “This development can reduce the difficulties we usually faced before accessing tests to coronavirus in Abuja. If this was actualised, we can conduct our tests in Bauchi easily without any hitches.”

According to him, the state government is working assiduously in close collaboration with stakeholders to ensure the actualisation of the establishment of the testing centre for coronavirus in the state.

On the closure of entry points to the in order to check the spread of the infection, the deputy governor expressed concern on the non-compliance of the directive of the closure of borders, saying that the measure is to maintain sanity in the management of the virus.

On the level of donations for the mitigation of COVID-19 scourge, Baba Tela announced receiving the donation of the sum of N2. 5 million in addition to food items of about N1.5 million from an NGO based in the state.

The deputy governor also said that civil servants in the state have pledged to contribute from their salaries for 3 months (April, May and June) to compliment the efforts of the state government in tackling the spread of the virus.

He explained that Permanent Secretaries donated 10 per cent, Directors in the state and local government areas are contributing 5 per cent while other categories of the civil servants on grade levels 1-12 are contributing 2 per cent.

