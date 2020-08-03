COVID-19: Bauchi schools resume Thursday for WASSCE

Following the directive by the Federal Ministry of Education on the resumption of academic activities in Secondary Schools, Bauchi State Government has directed all affected students to resume on Thursday, August 6th 2020 to write the 2020 WASSCE.

However, all NECO, NABTECH and NBAIS students are to await further instructions before they can resume to write their respective exams.

These were contained in a communique issued at the end of the stakeholders meeting on the re-opening of schools in Bauchi State which took place on Wednesday, July 29th 2020 where it was agreed that: All students must come to school with at least one washable face mask.

It was also agreed that all schools must make provision for at least one gate monitor, preferably teachers who will be stationed permanently at the gate to monitor those coming into the school while schools must make sure that all students respect social distancing rules and regulations in the classrooms, hostel and dining halls.

Also, there must be a functional clinic in the school, where there is none, a classroom should be converted to a clinic just as there should also be a holding area for isolating suspected cases while schools should liaise with the nearest health centre to evaluate the activities of the school clinic, sign attendance and report on daily bases.

The state government will provide infrared thermometers to public schools while private schools are expected to provide at least one for themselves couple with the fact Each school is expected to provide enough COVID-19 buckets, soap and water for regular washing of hands.

Each school also is advised to liaise with agricultural offices of their LGA for knapsacks while MOE will provide four litres of Chlorine to each school in case of the need for fumigation arises while Any school that has a faulty water source should communicate to the Ministry of Education immediately.

It was also agreed that private schools may charge up to N500.00 for the provision of basic COVID-19 requirements from each student while any public school that cannot meet up with the requirements should communicate to the Ministry of Education for assistance immediately.

The stakeholders warned that only students of public schools that will write WAEC are expected to resume while public schools students must complete the payment of the approved annual school fees of N 700.00 before they are allowed to sit for the examinations.

Bauchi schools resume Thursday