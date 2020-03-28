COVID-19: Bauchi samples 70 people, 47 tests negative, 23 pending

A total of 70 blood samples have been tested for the COVID-19 infection in Bauchi State out of which 47 have tested negative while 23 are still pending.

All 70 samples were taken from people who have had contact with the two index cases in the state who have tested positive to COVID-19 infection and are currently quarantined and receiving treatment.

The disclosures were made by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, while giving the daily situation updates of the pandemic to Journalists, on Friday.

He said that so far, the state government is doing its best to curtail the spread of the infection among the people.

According to him, the state only recorded two index cases with no death recorded saying: “So far, the state recorded only 2 confirmed positive cases.We have collected 70 samples out of which 47 returned negative. We have only 21 pending cases for now. We have also collected an additional 10 samples from the contacts of the second index case”

The Commissioner added that, “The case management of the 2 confirmed cases is a success so far as they are responding very well to treatment. We have team of experts managing these two index cases. Our Isolation centres are well ventilated with standard equipment to handle patients and we are preparing to accommodate more bed space.”

He added: “What we are doing now is tracing the contacts of the second index case. For those contacts that we are not able to collect thier samples, they are being quarantined at home, until we collect their samples,” he said

Aliyu Maigoro further said that the state is awaiting donations from agencies who pledged to support the state, saying that it is only the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC that is supporting the state to manage the pandemic in the state.

He also reiterated the call to all those who have had contacts with the two confirmed cases to, as a matter of necessity, subject themselves to test in order to ascertain their status thereby reducing the rate of spreading of the infection.

