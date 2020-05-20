Having been satisfied with the level of case management in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Bauchi State, it has been proposed that the partial lockdown imposed in Bauchi State should be reviewed.

The decision was made by the state governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting held at the command guest house, Bauchi stressing that the situation has been put under control.

The governor urged the participants at the meeting to assist the government in ensuring that the protective protocol put in place were adhered to strictly in order to be free from the COVID-19 virus saying that with the present situation, religious gatherings can resume effective on Thursday, 21st May 2020.

While commending the religious leaders and traditional rulers for their support and cooperation while the lockdown lasted, he stressed that whatever decision arrived at will be fully implemented because according to him the WHO has made it clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay.

He added that the government will procure face masks that will be distributed freely to the people calling on private organisations in the state to do the same for their employees and their families.

Bala Mohammed also assured that the state government has procured palliative materials which it has begun distribution in the three totally locked down LGAs of Giade, Katagum and Zaki saying that other LGAs in the state will have their turns soon.

With this development, Tribune Online observes it is expected that Muslims in the state will commence Friday Jummaat prayers as well as the Eid-el Fitri Sallah celebration this weekend while Christians are to resume worship at their various worship centres on Sunday.

All those in attendance at the meeting applauded the decision of the government and assured that they will henceforth be ready to abide and observe all the protocols of the protective measures put in place.

