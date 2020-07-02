COVID-19: Bauchi records two new positive cases, discharges 12

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Bauchi, COVID-19, Cases

12 more patients have been discharged from isolation in Bauchi State as of 1st July 2020, after their second sample tests returned negative while two new COVID-19 positive cases have reported out of the 23 samples tested.

Information made available to journalists by Bauchi  COVID-19 situation report on Thursday contained that 32 patients are now the currently active cases in the state and are receiving the required medical attention and case management.

The report has it that as of 1st July 2020, the total deaths remain 12, with the Case Fatality Rate still maintained at 2.3% as the state did not record any severe case or fatalities.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Gombe records 19 deaths so far, 134 active cases still in isolation 

It further contained that so far, 3,464 samples have been investigated out of which 505 persons were reported to have COVID-19 virus and out of the figure, already, 461 persons have been discharged from the hospitals.

It further revealed that the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far is 505 while the total number of people so far on hospital’s admission stands is 32.

The report, however, lamented that “More cases are daily being reported in many parts of the world, that is why we should not fold our arms to wait until it reaches our zones. Take preventive measures against the COVID-19”.

 

