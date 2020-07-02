COVID-19: Bauchi records two new positive cases, discharges 12

12 more patients have been discharged from isolation in Bauchi State as of 1st July 2020, after their second sample tests returned negative while two new COVID-19 positive cases have reported out of the 23 samples tested.

Information made available to journalists by Bauchi COVID-19 situation report on Thursday contained that 32 patients are now the currently active cases in the state and are receiving the required medical attention and case management.

The report has it that as of 1st July 2020, the total deaths remain 12, with the Case Fatality Rate still maintained at 2.3% as the state did not record any severe case or fatalities.

It further contained that so far, 3,464 samples have been investigated out of which 505 persons were reported to have COVID-19 virus and out of the figure, already, 461 persons have been discharged from the hospitals.

It further revealed that the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far is 505 while the total number of people so far on hospital’s admission stands is 32.

The report, however, lamented that “More cases are daily being reported in many parts of the world, that is why we should not fold our arms to wait until it reaches our zones. Take preventive measures against the COVID-19”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story