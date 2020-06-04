COVID-19: Bauchi records five new positive cases

Five new confirmed COVID-19 infection positive cases have been reported in Bauchi following their samples tests that were conducted in the new Bauchi molecular reference laboratory.

Information from Bauchi COVID-19 situation report has it that the laboratory will continue to investigate cases from Bauchi and other neighbouring places in order to fast track reports for quicker management of positive cases just as additional samples are expected to be sent for investigation

With the newly reported cases, all their contacts will be pursued for testing in order to determine their COVID-19 status considering that the surveillance is critical to curbing community transmission

However, as of Wednesday, 3 June 2020, the state case fatality rate stands at 3.3% as 1,850 samples had been investigated out of which only 246 people were found to have been infected with the COVID-19 with 8 persons losing their lives in the process for various complications.

The total discharged persons so far in the state stand at 221 while the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far is 246 and the total number of admitted persons for treatment so far is 17.

