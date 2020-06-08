COVID-19: Bauchi records another death, five new positive cases 

Bauchi State has recorded yet another death while five new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Information from the Bauchi COVID-19 situation report contained that there are no follow up samples at the moment while 59 active cases will continue to be subjected to proper medical care and any other traumatic cases.

As of Sunday 7th June 2020, the state has a total death of nine patients with the case fatality rate standing at 3.1% while So far 2,263 samples had been investigated but only 291 people appeared to have contracted with the COVID-19 and already 224 have been discharged from the health facilities.

The information further contained that, “We must accept the fact that the denial of COVID-19 existence will amount to nothing but rather lead you to the threats of infection, therefore adhering to protocols of prevention and control will help our personnel and government reduce the incidence of community transmission”.

The state COVID-19 emergency operation centre, case management, surveillance and contact tracing, risk communication and partners are doing the needful to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Bauchi State.

As of 7th June, the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far was 291 while the total number of people so far on hospital’s admission receiving treatment stands at 59.

