COVID-19: Bauchi records 69 positive cases

At least 69 persons have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bauchi State. This was just as residents of the state thought that the COVID-19 was easing out in the state.

Information contained in the BAUCHI COVID-19 SITUATION REPORT showed that the sample tests were conducted and confirmed by the laboratory investigation at the molecular laboratory in Bauchi.

With the development, the state now has a total of 131 new active cases.

The report reads: “As of today, 9th June 2020, the Case Fatality Rate has shifted back from 3.1% to 2.5%, it indicates an improvement in fatalities, no loss of life recorded from any of our patients.

“So far 2,478 samples had been thoroughly investigated where 364 have been the total confirmed persons who had infected with the coronavirus in Bauchi State and already 224 have been recovered, certified and discharged to go to their respective homes to complete recovery process.”

So far, the total number of confirmed cases in the state is 364 while the total number of people so far on admission at the hospitals receiving treatment stands at 131.

