Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has directed for the closure of all markets throughout the state beginning from Thursday, March 26.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Muktar Gidado, contained that the directive is in line with the earlier decision of the state government which had restricted any gathering that is more than 59 persons to minimise social interaction over the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement, however, exempted pharmaceutical shops, sellers of food items, supermarkets selling essential products, filing stations and bakeries are to remain open but should adhere strictly to the instructions given on environmental cleanliness and hygiene to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Similarly, officials of the state chapter of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) are advised to direct their members to observe the rules on passengers conveyance to, not more than three persons per vehicle and to provide hand sanitisers to their passengers and to comply with the new policy of self-distancing.

The statement concluded that “the state government assures citizens of the state of its readiness and determination to strengthen the quality and capacity of its medical personnel to deal with the emergency. We call on all to support and provide any useful information to the state outbreak response committee on Lassa fever and COVID-19.”

