COVID-19: Bauchi govt debunks rumour on schools reopening

Bauchi State Government has declared that it is not reopening schools for now until every necessary protective measure were put in place to ensure that the school environment is free of COVID-19.

The government, therefore, debunked the rumour making the rounds in the state that it has concluded arrangements to reopen schools in the state stating that the rumour is far from the truth and a mere figment of the imagination of the peddlers.

The State Commissioner of Education, Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde stated this in an interview with newsmen in Bauchi on Wednesday while reacting to the development.

He explained that the resumption of schools at this critical period will gulp millions of Naira from the Federal Government for necessary arrangements towards preventing the spread of the COVID-19.

According to the Commissioner, arrangements involves the provision of hand sanitizers, face masks for students and teachers as well as creating more classrooms for physical distancing.

He said that “The Federal Government and other stakeholders in the education sector are working to ensure that all the NCDC protocols in preventing the spread of COVID-19 are fully in place before schools reopen in order to save the lives of both students and teachers”

Usman Tilde added that “The schools in the state will be opened as soon as the Federal Government provide the needed financial assistance for the control of COVID-19 in the country”.

“So it is not true that the State Government wants to open schools because the decision to do that is based on the directives of the Federal Government. We want to comply with the instruction of the Federal Government on school resumption” he said.

Since the FG through the PTF directed that all graduating classes in the schools across the country to go back to schools to enable them to write the final exams, there has been mixed reactions by parents, teachers and other stakeholders in the education sector.

