COVID-19: Bauchi cuts 2020 budget size by half

Following the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected world economy, Bauchi State government has resolved to cut down the size of the 2020 budget by half.

Also the government is to open a stabilisation account which will be used to pull the money that will accrue to the state during the period of the lockdown in order to ensure that day to day running of the affairs of government did not stop.

These decisions which were taken by the State Executive Council (SEC) during its meeting on Wednesday were necessitated by the crash of oil prices across the globe.

While announcing the outcome of the SEC meeting, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, said that henceforth unnecessary spending will be curb to enable government save some cost.

He added that because every business is at its lowest ebb now, the government is not expecting any internally generated revenue assuring that government will have to look elsewhere for income in order to keep governance moving.

The commissioner added that the medium term projection upon which the budget was prepared has been reviewed which means the budget will operate on zero projection details of which will be made public soon.

Gamawa then announced that the state will be partially locked down before the end of the week in order to check spread of COVID-19 among the people of Bauchi State, assuring however that government will do everything possible to cushion the effects of the lockdown.