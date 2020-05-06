COVID-19: Bauchi bans inter-state business, social interaction

As part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has banned business interactions and all forms of social gatherings with anybody outside the state particularly from COVID-19 prone states.

The Governor gave this directive during a crucial meeting with the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state held at Command Guest House, Bauchi.

He directed the Caretaker Chairmen to ensure total compliance with the order in their respective areas especially those that share inter-state borders.

He explained that the decision was as a result of the increase of people coming into the state with coronavirus cases and the plans of some businessmen in the state to go to Kano for business activities.

The Governor declared that, “Henceforth, no trader, visitor or any social activities with anybody outside Bauchi state should be conducted. As chairmen of LGAs, you must work to ensure compliance with this order”.

Bala Mohammed also announced the formation of functional and viable Local Government Committees on COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the committees are to sensitize citizens, surveillance at the same time locking down borders in their domains.

He said that, ” These committees must work to protect citizens from the prevalence of this dangerous virus, our cases in Bauchi has risen to 80 fresh not even from the index cases, but from the people who are coming to our state”.

The Governor added that, ” I sympathize with Government and people of Kano State because of the number of people in the state who have died recently, we must work together to prevent ourselves from this pandemic” .

He then directed the Caretaker Committee Chairmen to procure face masks for onward distribution to their people as part of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease.

On the expiration of the tenure of Local Government appointed Chairmen, Bala Mohammed sought for the approval of the State House of Assembly for extension of their tenure.

He also regretted that, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has affected the plans of the state government for the conduct of the Local Government election, assuring that the election will be conducted under his administration.

He said that, ” We are here with the Honorable Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, ours is government of stakeholders and collaboration, we have discussed extensively in order to avoid illegality in the tenure of caretaker committee Chairmen”.

” I want to assure the people that in government of Bauchi under my leadership will conduct Local Government Election, we had already planned to conduct the election in June this year but because of the outbreak of coronavirus we have rescheduled it,” he added.

