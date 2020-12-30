COVID 19: Ban on crossover vigil is not about religion ― Ondo COVID-19 chairman

The Chairman of the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Prof Adesegun Fatusi, on Wednesday, urged the people of the state not to attach religious sentiment to the ban placed on the cross over service in the state.

Fatusi who made this plea during an interactive meeting with various religious leaders and stakeholders in the state explained that the decision to place a ban on crossover vigil has nothing to do with religion but aimed at strengthening public safety and to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Fatusi said the meeting of the stakeholders became necessary in order to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 and to educate leaders of the various groups in the state on the need to play a vital role in the fight against the virus.

He commender religious leaders and other stakeholders who have been supporting the government in its efforts in curbing the spread of the infectious disease and appealed to the churches and other religious beliefs to remain an agent of change.

He stressed the need for every stakeholder, including church leaders, to key into the fight against COVID-19, saying that government will continue to carry out advocacy and sensitisation programmes to educate the people about the pandemic and its dangers.

Fatusi who warned the leaders against flouting government directive regarding a ban on the crossover vigil promised to convey their appeal for lifting the ban to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, for further directive.

He said “we are talking about a matter of life and death. People have talked about maintaining protocols in markets and other places, but focus on churches and mosques is because by their designs they spread COVID-19 more than open places. It is an enclosed place and people are more active therein.

“The likelihood of higher infection is very prominent. The decision to cancel cross over vigil is not about churches, you will be recalled that the government cancelled Muslims gathering too, it is about subsisting order for prevention of outbreak of infection and reducing further spread of COVID-19.”

He maintained that the government is not biased to any religion but said the government is more concerned about the safety of its citizens, and however, called on the religious leaders to cooperate with the government.

Corroborating his view, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Oladipupo Durojaiye harped on the need for the people to celebrate in moderation and join hands in the fight against the virus, in the interest of all.

He maintained that Coronavirus is novel and had continued to exhibit a series of variants, thus, they must avoid large gathering or staying too long in an enclosed occasion.

Responding, the Ondo State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Revd. Ayo Oladapo called on the government to permit churches to celebrate the Cross Over Vigil, stressing that churches have been educating the people on preventive measures against the pandemic.

He said the Association is law-abiding and will not work against the directive of the government but appealed requested for a stronger working relationship between the church and the government.

