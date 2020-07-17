COVID-19: BAN donates bedding sets to University Teaching Hospital

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
COVID-19,BAN

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN) has donated sets of Bedsheets to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital in Anambra State as part of it Corporates Social Responsibility.

Speaking during the donation, the President of BAN, Dr Lewis Aitufe said that the COVID-19 Pandemic is a reality we all have to reckon with and there is an urgent need for individuals and corporates organisations to play a part in curtailing the spread by assisting governments at all levels by offering assistance in any way they can.

Dr Aitufe noted that the 100 pieces of Bedding Sets donated is a little contribution to the hospital, stressing that “this is our little contribution and I urge you to please put it to good use” he said.

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 12.56% ― NBS

Receiving the donated items on behalf of the Teaching Hospital, Dr Nnwanko Basil, the Chief Medical Director of the facility thanked BAN for the kind gesture, he noted that membership of the organization cut across tribe and tongue, he expressed his gratitude to the organization and admonished other organizations to emulate this charitable act.

The Chief Medical Director inform members of BAN that the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital is an accredited testing site for Covid-19. “We have a lab that was accredited by Nigeria Centre  for Disease Control and this is contributing to COVID-19 testing in the state”, he noted

Brothers Across Nigeria is a Non-Governmental Organisation whose membership is cut across Nigeria and some countries in Europe and Asia. The organization pride itself as a charity organization that is contributing to the well-meaning of Nigerians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa… Read Full Story
AFTER a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan warned that he National Assembly would not tolerate negative behaviour from appointees of the president, as such behaviours are capable of jeopardising the harmonious relationship between the legislature and the… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: Okowa recounts experience, reinforces call for protocols compliance

Latest News

Lalong’s Chief-of-Staff, Donjur recovers from COVID-19

Latest News

WHO urges greater COVID-19 health services in Africa’s humanitarian settings

Latest News

COVID-19: Reps condemn breach of safety regulations at airports

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More