COVID-19: BAN donates bedding sets to University Teaching Hospital

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN) has donated sets of Bedsheets to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital in Anambra State as part of it Corporates Social Responsibility.

Speaking during the donation, the President of BAN, Dr Lewis Aitufe said that the COVID-19 Pandemic is a reality we all have to reckon with and there is an urgent need for individuals and corporates organisations to play a part in curtailing the spread by assisting governments at all levels by offering assistance in any way they can.

Dr Aitufe noted that the 100 pieces of Bedding Sets donated is a little contribution to the hospital, stressing that “this is our little contribution and I urge you to please put it to good use” he said.

Receiving the donated items on behalf of the Teaching Hospital, Dr Nnwanko Basil, the Chief Medical Director of the facility thanked BAN for the kind gesture, he noted that membership of the organization cut across tribe and tongue, he expressed his gratitude to the organization and admonished other organizations to emulate this charitable act.

The Chief Medical Director inform members of BAN that the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital is an accredited testing site for Covid-19. “We have a lab that was accredited by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and this is contributing to COVID-19 testing in the state”, he noted

Brothers Across Nigeria is a Non-Governmental Organisation whose membership is cut across Nigeria and some countries in Europe and Asia. The organization pride itself as a charity organization that is contributing to the well-meaning of Nigerians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa… Read Full Story