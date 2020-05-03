COVID-19: AU to partner pharmaceutical firm on herbal solutions

The African Union Economic, the Social and Cultural Council (AU ECOSOCC), has unfolded plans to partner pharmaceutical firm, Living Proof Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Industry Ltd on developing herbal solutions for the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

This was even as it rallied support for African home-grown medication for the treatment of the disease in infected patients.

The Presiding Officer of the 3rd Permanent General Assembly of the council, Hon. Dennis Kodhe made the disclosure via a zoom conference on the platform of AU-ECOSOCC Nigeria COVID-19 Situation Room, Abuja.

Kodhe, who spoke from Nairobi, Kenya stressed the need for Africa to maximize its potential in home-grown solutions, while also urging African nations to look into other areas of development.

He said: “Africa must take this opportunity to start looking inward to an Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people.”

While also commending the initiative behind the establishment of the COVID-19 situation room, he said this was gradually helping the council to fulfil its mandate, part of which is to mobilize and coordinate efforts of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) towards enhancing effective and efficient citizens engagement in Nigeria.

“The need for a concerted effort cannot be under-estimated; as the Situation Room will drum home specific solutions for Nigeria as a Member State of the African Union to address its Post COVID-19 challenges just like other African countries are getting prepared for,” he noted.

The AU ECOSOCC Nigeria, COVID-19 Situation Room was on Monday 27 April 2020, unveiled by the Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura.

The initiative championed by the Council’s Nigerian Representative, Dr.Tunji Ashaolu is aimed at coordinating activities of CSOs, Volunteers & Partners tracking the distribution of palliatives, increasing public awareness & sensitization on personal preventive measures towards reducing the spread of COVID-19 among others.

On his part, Communications Manager, Living Proof Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Industry Ltd, Mr Osamede Ekhator stressed the need for African home-grown medication for the treatment of those infected with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our company has on-ground experts with the requisite professional skills and competence to treat COVID-19 infected patients if relevant medical and pharmaceutical regulatory agencies give Living Proof Chemicals a trial test of her drugs to stop COVID-19.

“We all are aware Madagascar has developed theirs, why can’t Nigeria do hers?” he queried.

Also, the Executive Director African Centre for Human Advancement Social & Community Development, Opeyemi Marcellina Aderinto urged the Federal Government (FG) to increase it is testing and tracing capacity saying this is imperative to forestall the spread of COVID-19.

