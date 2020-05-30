Covid-19 Asymptomatic cases: Need for public awareness

I marvel at the lack of awareness that may make the earlier prediction of devastation that Covid- 19 may cause in Africa become a reality in Nigeria. This is because the lack of trust in government is giving the false impression that the ‘so called patients in isolation centres’ were admitted there as part of money making scams. I saw pictures of patients in isolation centres eating, drinking and making merry. There was even a picture of patients dancing and twerking to convince Nigerians that nothing was wrong with them.

The Facts

According to Carlos del Rio, MD professor of medicine, Division of infectious diseases Emoy University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia- people who have already been infected but do not show symptom start to transmit the virus 28 to 48 hours before they develop symptoms. This is the reason why contact tracing, isolation and quarantining is important. Some people may test positive, may not show symptoms of the virus, but capable of infecting others if they are not in isolation. As well, studies are suggesting that 6% to 12% of transmission occur during the pre- symptomatic stage in people who are already infected with the virus but have no symptoms. Also, Covid- 19 has a wide range of symptoms not limited to respiratory symptoms because it can affect more than the respiratory tract initially. That is why some victims present with gastrointestinal symptoms with the virus. A typical example of people who have been positive for the virus but did not show symptoms was a story featured on the 12th of May 2020 by the MIRROR newspaper where a 23- year- old Italian woman tested positive for Covid- 19 for good two months with no classic symptom of the virus. The only symptom she had was a mild fever for four days and she never progressed to developing any other symptom afterwards. She finally tested negative after 75 days. She had eleven tests in total, seven positives, two unclear and two negatives. Although she remains the only known person who had been tested positive for the virus for that long, the chances are that there might be many more like her who have never got tested for the Covid- 19.

Lessons to be learnt

Covid- 19 is a serious virus that needs a host (a human body) to be able to spread. Keeping people who are positive with no symptoms in isolation centres may be the most effective way of slowing the spread of the virus in a densely populated country like Nigeria. Nigerians must be made aware that regardless a money- making scam, a person can be positive with Covid- 19 for weeks and show no obvious symptoms and they can continue to infect other people if they are not in isolation.

Precaution

Listening to updates and advice by the government, hand washing with soap and water every 20 minutes for 20 seconds, sanitising the hands, social distancing, masking your face in public are still the only precaution for preventing ourselves from contracting the Corona virus.

It is a difficult time for healthcare professionals especially those who are at the fore-front fighting Covid- 19. Many colleagues have lost their lives and the devastation left by the death of these colleagues will leave its mark on their loved ones as well as those of us that have been spared the cold- morbid hands of Corona virus. We have gone into the profession of caring for others but Covid- 19 has turned it to a death sentence for many whose loved ones may never get over the grief of their main breadwinners. The mental health consequence of Covid- 19 may take years to overcome and our lives will definitely not be the same again. The trauma is something that a lot of people will carry to their graves long after this pandemic is over.

Covid- 19 symptoms- World Health Organization

Most common symptoms: fever, dry cough, tiredness.

Less common symptoms: aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes.

Serious symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement.

Alubankudi-Longe is a Nurse Consultant in the UK

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Plans Staggered Re-Opening Of Schools

THE Federal Government has revealed that it may stagger re-opening of schools across the country as it plans to roll out comprehensive measures for safety. Minster of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this known on Wednesday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, in Abuja… Read full story

COVID-19: Longest Viability Period Of Virus In Patient Is 10 Days — NCDC

The longest viability period of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient would be 10 days, according to a new study by infectious diseases experts in Singapore. The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) media… Read full story

Cold: Why You Must Test For COVID-19 At Once

WHEN the coronavirus pandemic first emerged, public health officials told the world to watch out for its telltale symptoms: fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. But as the virus spread across the globe, researchers are getting a better understanding of how these symptoms: headache, chill or sore throat… Read full story

CBN Governor, Investors And Parallel Market

THE virtual meeting that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, had with investors last week where he pleaded with them to stop patronising black market operators for dollar purchases leaves much to be desired. Mr Emefiele had, at the meeting, stated: “We have seen your accounts… Read full story

COVID-19: 8,000 Workers Sacked In Anambra

About 8,000 staff members of a waste management company in Anambra State have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is coming as states have locked down their boundaries to stop the spread of the COVID-19. Managing Director, Redivivus Industries Ltd., Mr Emeka Ajekwu, who… Read full story

The World Of A Child With Autism

AGNES is five years old but is yet to speak in a meaningful way. She tends to use a limited number of words and often uses ‘you’ when she means to refer to herself, and then uses ‘I’ when referencing others. Unlike the older two children of the family, Agnes is often pre-occupied with her own world, playing alone and does… Read full story

What Passengers Should Expect Upon Flight Resumption —FAAN

AHEAD of resumption of flights at various airports across the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that it has put arrangements in place regarding passenger facilitation and what to expect. Speaking during an aviation webinar organised by Women in Aviation (WIA), Nigeria, with… Read full story

May 29: Buhari Betrayed Underprivileged Nigerians ― PDP

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has deserted, betrayed and abandoned underprivileged Nigerians. According to the Party, the President should note that the level of despondency he has bequeathed the nation in the last five years of his… Read full story

CBN Reduces Interest Rates On Microfinance, Mortgage Bank Facilities From 9% To 5%

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced interest rates on its facilities through participating Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) from 9 per cent to 5 per cent per annum for one year effective March 1, 2020. This is part of efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on households… Read full story

Why Amotekun Will Fail In 5 States ― Alao-Akala

Former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, on Wednesday said the joint security network code-named Amotekun recently launched by the South-West governors would fail in five states. He said the appointment of retired military officers as directors-general of Amotekun corps in those states except… Read full story

‘Infant Formulas On Sale In Nigeria, High In Arsenic, Toxic Substance’

INFANT formulas sold in Nigeria are useful alternatives to breast milk in many circumstances but may pose health risks to infants and children due to contamination by potentially toxic metals, a study has said. In the study published in the 2020 Sultan Qaboos University Medical Journal, scientists tested different brands of … Read full story

Lagos Announces Plan To Replace Okada, Tricycle By July

Lagos State government has announced plans to replace banned Okada and tricycle with First Mile and Last Mile (FMLM) mobility solution. The transportation commissioner, Frederick Oladeinde made this known at the 2020 ministerial press briefing held in Lagos… Read full story