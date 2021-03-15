COVID-19: AstraZeneca vaccine safe, Sanwo-Olu reassures Lagosians

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, reassured Lagosians that the vaccine is safe, saying he did not feel any side effects as claimed by some persons.

The governor said this following the controversies and unsubstantiated information about the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from some quarters.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who received the AstraZeneca vaccine alongside his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, health practitioners, frontline workers and journalists, among others last Friday at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) Yaba, said he felt no symptom after taking the vaccine.

Speaking to journalists at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, Governor Sanwo-Olu said there was nothing to worry about the vaccine, even as he encouraged Lagosians, especially those on the frontlines to come forward and get vaccinated.

“It has been three days since I was vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and the deputy governor has had his own shot. I can confirm to you that I felt no after effect at all. I didn’t have any headache, malaria or any symptom whatsoever. It was well-received.

“As I mentioned on Friday, I think all of the speculations that are going round is really unfounded. I have taken the vaccine and we have seen that Lagos has continued to vaccinate the frontline health workers.

“And so, let us use this medium again to inform our citizens well that the vaccines; the one we have, AstraZeneca, is safe and is of no negative consequence. And I for one, do not have any. I have also asked around.

“So, there is nothing for us to get worried about. It is just to take it easy and let us encourage others that are on the frontlines to come forward and get vaccinated,” the governor said.

The deputy governor, Dr Hamzat, who also spoke to journalists, corroborated Governor Sanwo-Olu’s position on the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying he felt no symptom after he received the shot last Friday.

“No symptom at all. Nothing,” he said.

It would be recalled that the first jab of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was administered in Lagos State last week, with the State Commissioner for Health, Prof Abayomi, kicking off the vaccine rollout programme after he got the first jab of the serum supplied by the Federal Government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

AstraZeneca vaccine safe

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…AstraZeneca vaccine safe