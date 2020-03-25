COVID-19: Arik Air suspends commercial flight operations Friday

Arik Air has announced a temporary suspension of all scheduled commercial flight operations effective 23:00hrs on Friday, March 27, 2020.

The management of the airline took this decision in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) to its valued customers and staff and hopes to resume services as soon as feasible.

According to the airline management, customers who have confirmed tickets have been advised that they could still use their tickets when the airline resumes flight operations as such tickets could also be modified at no extra charge.

Commenting, the Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu stressed: “The safety and well-being of our valued customers are paramount at this period of health emergency. We implore everyone to keep safe and abide by all directives issued by governmental authorities.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience this suspension may have caused our customers.”

Captain Ilegbodu added that Arik Air would be available to support government emergency, humanitarian and charter flight requests during the period of suspension of the air transport operation.

