COVID-19: Another palliative warehouse looted in Benin

Minutes after the Edo State Government issued a statement, claiming that the government warehouse at Medical Store Road, Benin City, looted early Saturday morning, contained palliative items to mitigate plights of unforeseen disasters in the state, angry youths in the state capital burgled another warehouse downtown Sapele Road.

In a video of the latest incident released to the social media space, residents of the ancient city were seen carting away items similar to the ones looted at the Medical Sore Road warehouse.

The Sapele warehouse, however, is located in an uncompleted building, thus making it concealed and from the members of the public.

Besides that, another warehouse in an uncompleted building at the Golf Course Road, G.R.A., was also looted and items believed to be COVID-19 pandemic palliative were looted.

In the 17-minute video of the Sapele Road warehouse looting, the angry youths were hard lamenting the wicked nature of government in keeping items meant to be distributed to the people in an uncompleted building.

Meanwhile, the orgy of looting has been extended to private warehouses in the ancient city.

In one of the images made available to Tribune Online, people were spotted at private warehouses at Eribo Estate area of Textile Mills Road in Egor Local Government Area of the state.

Tribune Online recalled that on Thursday, the Edo State Police Command announced that it had arrested nine suspects, who were believed to be responsible for the looting of a private warehouse, Omoregie Rice Warehouse, Upper Sokponba Road, Benin, where they carted away an unspecified number of bags of rice before luck ran out of them.

Upper Sokponba, has, since violence broke out in Benin on Monday, remains a flashpoint of arson and looting, with three police stations: Ugbekun, Dumez and Idogbo, being burnt down by suspected hoodlums who infiltrated the ranks of the #EndSARS protesters in the state.

