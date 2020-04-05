COVID-19: Anglican Bishop holds Palm Sunday service on YouTube, radio/TV, others

The Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Anglican Communion, Bishop Alexander C. Ibezim, on Sunday observed a private Palm Sunday service on YouTube, radio, television stations and other online platforms in compliance with the directive of the federal and state governments banning all gatherings, including religious gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the virus which started in Wuhan, China in late 2019, has claimed many lives with many nations including worship centers shutting down completely to prevent further spread of the killer disease.

During the broadcast Service at Our Savior Anglican Church, Emmaus House Awka, by Archbishop Ibezim, urged members of the Anglican family all over the world to join the Palm Sunday service through the church’s YouTube; online radio and other social media platforms.

In his sermon, Bishop Ibezim while praying for Christians all over the World on the fear of coronavirus and other humanitarian challenges confronting mankind, appeal to God to deliver his people from depression, fear of the unknown and those in isolation centers for a quick recovery.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Consulate confirms death of three Nigerians from coronavirus in US

The memo which announced the private Palm Sunday Service broadcast without congregation via Facebook, radio and television stations live streaming by 7:30 am to 8:30 am dated April 5th, 2020 was released by the Director, Research, Communication, Media and Public Relations Province of the Niger and diocese of Awka, Comrade Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, Ph.D.

The release read in part, “In view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe which has necessitated the temporary shutdown of activities within nations of the world to curb its further spread, all family members of the Anglican Communion, are hereby advised to hook on the radio and Facebook channels of the Anambra state own broadcast media (ABS) Radio/TV, Ogene Fm Awka and Odenigbo FM, as well as Awka diocesan Facebook page, and odogwublog.com Facebook page among others to join and worship with his Grace.

“Church members were also admonished to take advantage of the various online links and other social media platforms to join His Grace during the services from their homes.

COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Begins Distribution Of N500m Food Items

Kaduna State government on Saturday began distribution of the N500 million worth of food items in the eight pilot local government areas of the state. The commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba disclosed this, while flagging off the distribution at Kaduna North local government which is… Read story

UPDATE: Chronic Kidney Disease Killed Enugu Health Commissioner ― Family

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu, died of chronic kidney disease, the family of the late top government official has revealed. A statement signed by Dr. Kingsley Ugochukwu on-behalf of the deceased family which was made available to Tribune Online in Enugu on Saturday stating that the late… Read full story

COVID-19: Oyo Begins Markets Fumigation This Week

Interim Chairman, Oyo State COVID-19 task force, Professor Temitope Alonge has said the state will this week decontaminate (fumigate) markets spread across the state. As contained in a statement by Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, the decontamination would be carried out using experts… Read full stor

COVID-19: Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed, Tests Negative

Unconfirmed reports have it that Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has tested negative after completing the first round of treatment for COVID-19. Though the story is trending in the social media, as at the time of filing this report, no official statement from the government unlike in the past when such… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE