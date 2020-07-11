Covid-19 and the barbing salon

I have heard a lot about how easily one can catch the COVID-19 infection from barbing salons. However, I need to urgently cut my hair. Kindly let me know how to go about it.
Ademola (by SMS)
The best approach to this issue is for you to procure personal barbing equipment including a protective apron, face masks for you and the barber as well as sterile gloves for the barber and carry out the barbing exercise at home. However, if the barbing exercise cannot be done at home and you have to go to the barbing salon, you have to ensure that everything in the salon is sanitized as much as possible. These include; the barbing chair, the barbing equipment as well as the mirror. You should also come along with your own apron while the barber must use a face mask and a pair of sterile gloves. It is also important not to stay too long in the barbing salon in order to avoid contracting the Coronavirus from the air.
