Covid-19 and herbs treatment

I want to know if it is true that a herbs treatment has been discovered for the treatment of COVID-19.

Iyiola (by SMS)

Although, the World Health Organization (WHO) and NAFDAC welcome innovations around the world including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines and developing new therapies in the search for potential treatments for COVID-19, no definite herbal treatment has been discovered for the treatment of the COVID-19 infection. Currently, medicinal plants such as Artemisia annua, Dongoyaro, among others are being considered as possible treatments for COVID-19 by the above named agencies. It is hoped that before long, the efficacy and possible side effects of these herbs will be confirmed. Until this is done, caution must be taken against misinformation, especially on social media, about the effectiveness of certain remedies.