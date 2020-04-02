COVID-19: Anambra health workers advocate accessible testing kits

APPARENTLY worried by the rate at which the Coronavirus is fast spreading in the country, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Anambra State chapter, has called on the state government and other concerns organization to make available accessible testing kits and recruitment of more workers across health facilities in the state to help fight coronavirus.

The union also demanded proper motivation of it members to increase manpower and productivity in the health system of the state.

In a press statement signed by its chairperson, Ms Chinwe Orizu, and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Saturday, said the union underscored the urgency of availability of testing kits for free services to enable people know their status.

“Free Covid- 19 testing should be available and easily accessible across all towns in the country,” it said, adding that “immediate recruitment of more health workers is critical at this challenging time.

“We are now in a situation where decisive action must be taken immediately and concrete commitments made to ensure that people’s health is not put in jeopardy by safeguarding public health system”

According to Orizu, adequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) must be available and all relevant WHO and ILO guidelines for occupational safety and health implemented.

She added that government should immediately meet with trade unions, particularly those in the health sector, to jointly develop effective Covid- 19 response plan and assured of their readiness to do their best in providing health services to the vulnerable in the society.

While commending government for the measures taken so far in the prevention and spread of the deadly virus, she regretted years of underfunding, understaffing, facility upgrade and availability of Pharmaceutical products which had worked against preparedness in emergency situations like the coronavirus.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE