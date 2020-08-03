COVID-19: Anambra govt approves only SS3 classes for resumption

The Anambra State Ministry of Basic Education has said that only SS3 students in approved Public, Private and Mission schools are to resume in the state.

According to a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Basic Education, Professor Kate Omenugha, boarders are to return on Tuesday forth August 2020, while classes will resume for boarders and day students on Wednesday fifth August 2020.

The statement, however, directs that schools that have not complied with the COVID-19 protocols and are yet to fill the schools’ readiness for resumption form, are to delay reopening until they do so from third to seventh August 2020.

She said that the names of schools that are up to date are to be seen on the Ministry’s website www.anambrabasiceducation.com while the list will be updated daily as the safety of the children must be protected.

The statement further requested schools to start immediately to prepare students for the upcoming WAEC examination that comes up from seventeenth August 2020 while students in schools that take only NABTEB examination are to resume on seventh September 2020, as NABTED examinations start on September 21st 2020.

She advised students’ boarders, who are able to go to school from home to do so while students, who are in the boarding school need to fill the re-entry clearance forms to enable state government track their movement history.

The statement directed that all schools should have only one point of entry into the school for proper monitoring and health checks while all students’ temperature must be checked with an infrared thermometer on a daily basis before they are allowed entry into the school.

She said that the COVID-19 Task Force of schools must work together to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are observed by the students, adding that no student shall be allowed into the school without properly putting on a face mask.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

