COVID-19: All tested samples returned negative, says Anambra commissioner

Samples taken from 13 people suspected to have COVID-19 had been tested and returned negative in Anambra State.

Dr Vincent Okpala, Commissioner for Health in Anambra, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday.

Okpala said the results of the 13 samples had been released and they all returned negative.

He said the outcome made Anambra one of the few states that had COVID-19 free status in Nigeria.

He attributed the situation to the proactive response of Gov. Willie Obiano to Coronavirus Disease outbreak in Nigeria as well as the cooperation of the residents of the state.

According to him, as of today, we don’t have any case of COVID-19 yet.

“We have actually tested 13 people and they all returned negative,” he said.

Okpala said the closure of the state borders had been successful and that the partial lockdown of the state would be reviewed after 14 days which would elapse April 12.

The commissioner thanked all individuals and groups who had heeded the call of the state government by donating money and materials to support the government in its efforts.

“I have been to the borders. I have supervised the borders and the people passing are those on essential services or 18 wheelers delivering food items.

“We have our medics there taking the temperature of people, so we appreciate the work they are doing,” he said.

