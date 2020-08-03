COVID-19: All returning students must undergo temperature checks ― FG

The Federal Government has ordered that all returning students must undergo temperature checks among other protocols in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations before they are allowed into school premises.

Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba gave the directive on Monday in Abuja ahead of the school resumption for exit classes nationwide on 4th August 2020.

He also announced that all the 104 Federal Government Colleges, also known as Unity Colleges, are ready to open their gates to exit classes tomorrow.

He announced the preparedness of the Unity Colleges at a meeting with Commissioners for Education of the 36 states of the Federation on Monday via the Zoom platform, where he commended the Principals of Unity Colleges for the comprehensive preparation put in place for resumption.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong, in a statement said across states, the Commissioners reported varying degrees of preparation and readiness for reopening between the 4th and 10th of August, 2020 for virtually all schools within their jurisdictions.

Goong disclosed that the Minister of State for Education, Permanent Secretary and Directors would embark on an assessment tour of all Unity Colleges to ascertain and confirm the reports they have received from the Principals of Unity Colleges.

Similarly, Federal Education Quality Assurance Directors deployed to the states have been directed to monitor compliance in their respective states.

“The Education Commissioners from the States were enjoined to embark on assessment tours in their jurisdictions to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening.

“While most schools will reopen tomorrow, others will continue to fine-tune their preparations in the coming days for reopening.

“Education Minister, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba is asking all schools to communicate their specific reopening dates to their parents and students in order to avoid chaos in the system.

“All returning students are to undergo temperature checks among other protocols before being admitted into their schools,” the statement said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE