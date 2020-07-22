COVID-19: Akwa Ibom records 52 active cases ― SSG
The Akwa Ibom Government says 52 persons with active cases of coronavirus are currently in isolation centres across the state.
Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the COVID-19 Committee made this known on Tuesday in Uyo.
Ekuwem said that the state recorded 176 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, with 121 discharged and three deaths.
He said that the state government was committed to ensuring that the spread of coronavirus was curtailed.
He further said that the state government had carried out sensitisation campaigns
on safety measures and protocols to contain the virus to the grassroots.
The SSG noted that the government had tasked the 31 local government council chairmen to ensure total compliance to the COVID-19 protocols in their areas.
Ekuwem said that the COVID-19 committee had met leaders of trade associations in the state to impress on their members that wearing of face mask was compulsory, especially in the market for sellers and buyers.
He added that “as a way of ensuring that the message of COVID-19 gets to the grassroots, we met with all the 31 local government chairmen.
“We impressed it on them the need to intensify and enforce the social distancing requirements, practice the guidelines and safety protocols that have been put in place by the state government, NCDC and WHO.
“Let me reiterate that citizens and residents in the state are expected to comply with all guidelines — frequent washing of hands with soap and clean water or use alcohol-based sanitizer, maintaining social distance, use a face mask in public, avoid crowded areas and ensure respiratory hygiene.
“For the avoidance of doubt, curfew in Akwa Ibom begins from 8 p.m. till 6 a.m.
(NAN)
