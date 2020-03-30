A member of the House of Representatives, representing Egbeda/Ara Federal Constituency of Oyo State, Hon Akin Alabi, has begun enlightenment campaign on COVID-19 to his constituency, where he also provided the first batch of his emergency relief package, which includes food items and hygiene products for the residents at their doorstep in order to cushion the effect of the stay at home order.

Hon Alabi began a door-to-door enlightenment campaign on Saturday, to teach local residents in his constituency, especially on social distancing and self-isolation before Oyo State goes into a partial lockdown.

The lawmaker stated that it has become imperative for the government to provide palliative measures for the masses in order to make them comply with the guidelines.

According to Hon Alabi “This is only the first batch, we don’t know how long this will last yet, but we all know that our people need this in order to get along since we are shutting down their daily business in order to curb the spread of coronavirus”

Hon Alabi said he decided to educate the residents so that they may understand the importance of slowing the spread of the disease.

He provided food items like rice, beans, garri, groundnut oil and hygiene products like hand sanitizers and soaps, according to him, this programme will continue until the country is able to combat COVID-19.

