COVID-19: Akeredolu laments rapid increase in cases in Ondo

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, lamented over the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, describing the development as frightening.

Akeredolu who made this known during the weekly review of the coronavirus pandemic in the state appealed to the people of the state to strictly adhere to the guidelines to stay safe from the disease.

According to him, the recent cases of coronavirus in the state indicated that COVID-19 is rapidly infecting people in the state through community transmission and endangering the lives of many, saying the deaths witnessed in the state in recent days are inexplicable.

Akeredolu disclosed that “Ondo State has recorded a total number of 19 new active cases of COVID-19 in the last 12 days. This is against the 24 cases announced as of May 27th. These additional 19 new cases add up to make a total of 43 cases as at this morning.

“This figure is a significant rise from where we were. It is also fearful and alarming. From what we have seen so far and with other details available and reported, the trend and pattern of the rise are exponential and pose real danger and threats than ever before.”

He explained further that “we now have 43 total confirmed cases, with seven deaths while the total cases on admission are 14 and 22 discharged cases.

“These are out of 568 total cases reported, 663 total samples collected and 655 total lab results received. We are currently following 113 contacts. What these tell us is that COVID -19 is fully here with us and that community transmission is now a reality.

“Community transmission of COVID – 19 simply means the spread of this deadly disease within our communities and within the state from persons to persons. In other words, it is a spread by people who have come into contact with those who had earlier been infected.

The governor frowned over the development, noting that despite all the measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus by activating a guided regulation of market, religious and other social activities, but lamented that all the measures put in place by government have not been properly complied with.

“While other countries are returning to their normal lives, opening their economies, stabilising their social lives and culture, our own case is evidently a clear case of wrong perception, disbelief, neglect, disregard and disdain for extant regulations.

“For example, as a key element of social and physical distancing, we had directed that only those selling food and beverage items should operate in the markets on approved. Yet our people have disobeyed and shown recklessness and total disregard for their own well being.

“Individuals selling and buying second hand / fairly used dresses, shoes, jewellery, bags, wristwatches, tyres, cosmetics and other irrelevant items have swarmed upon the markets in groups and crowd thus accelerating the speed and risk of the spread. Situations like this call for dire, swift and sustained measures.”

He, however, threatened that the government may be forced to introduce stiffer measures while urging them to maintain the rules of avoiding the virus.

“All residents are encouraged to practise, more than before, social and physical distancing, use of facemasks, handwashing and travel restriction.

“All Premiership football viewing centres are hereby banned from operations until further notice.

“All religious organisations are to further ensure stringent implementation of the agreed guidelines for worship.

“All our earlier regulations about operations of the main and community markets will be revisited in which case law enforcement agencies and the Governor’s Task Force will ensure full enforcement.

The governor urged “all members of the public who had patronised the fairly used fabric and shoe stalls at Oja Oba market in Akure, where our 43rd case was picked up, are advised in their own interest and for the good of our society, to present themselves to our health facilities for immediate testing and proper care before it is too late.”

He assured that the state government will continue to equip its facilities for the Infectious Disease Hospitals to cope with the challenges.

“I am happy to inform you that apart from the sustained purchases of equipment and other medical consumables by government, well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies have also scaled up their interventions to boost our capacities.”

