COVID-19: Air Peace passengers to face thorough hand sanitisation

As part of its precautionary measures against the deadly coronavirus, Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has said its passengers will henceforth face thorough hand sanitisation at the boarding gate.

The airline’s Safety Manager, Captain Godfrey Ogbogu, disclosed this in a statement released to journalists on Friday.

He noted that the airline has also introduced temperature checking for all passengers before boarding and that any passenger whose temperature reads above 38 degrees, will not be allowed to board, but will be issued a refund.

“We wish to state categorically that any passenger who fails to cooperate will be declined boarding on any of our flights,” he said.

While stressing that the exercises will be seamlessly carried out, Ogbogu hinted that passengers will not be inconvenienced in any way.

He then enjoined all passengers to cooperate with the airline as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

He further said that the airline’s aircraft is extensively sanitised before flying each day.

“Air Peace is cooperating with the Federal Government in fighting the incidence of the pandemic. We use this opportunity to thank all our customers for making us their airline of choice; the safety of our passengers and workforce is our priority and this we shall pursue vigorously,” he added.