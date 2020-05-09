COVID-19: Again, FMC Abeokuta records two new cases

Barely a week after the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, recorded two cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), the facility, again on Friday, recorded another two new cases.

Recall that one of the cases, a pregnant woman died due to complications associated with the virus, while the other patient is receiving care at one of the isolation centres in the state.

However, a source within the hospital, confirmed to our reporter that four medical workers, including two doctors and nurses respectively, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Another patient at the female medical ward was also said to have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infected persons to seven.

When contacted, the hospital Public Relations Officer, Femi Orisajo, confirmed only two cases while he said no health worker in the hospital tested positive for the virus.

The PRO said some health workers of the hospital are on isolation based on their exposure to the COVID-19 patients.

He added that the two new cases were patients who visited the hospital on Thursday with symptoms of COVID-19, saying the duo were attended to in line with the best practices.

“I wish to confirm to you that the centre this evening recorded two cases of patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

“On presentation in the centre yesterday, there were suspicions based on the obvious manifestation of COVID – 19 symptoms which made the management to isolate them.

“Their test results returned this evening and confirmed their positive status.

“Arrangements are already in progress to transfer them this night (Friday) to government-designated isolation centre,” Orisajo said.

