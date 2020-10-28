COVID-19: After seven months, Ekiti directs low-level workers to resume

After over seven months of staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ekiti state government has directed workers from grade levels two to seven to resume to their various offices.

It will be recalled that the state government had in March ordered the workers to stay at home as part of measures to stem the tide of COVID-19 in the state.

In a statement by the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi on Wednesday, she said the governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has directed the workers to resume from Monday, November 2, 2020.

According to her, ” The State Government has, however, reviewed the steps taken in containing the virus, including the provision of equipment and materials to prevent the spread in our offices. The Governor, His Excellency, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has therefore directed all workers on Grade Levels 02- 07, hitherto at home to resume work with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020.

” It is noteworthy that despite the stay at home order and the limited resources available to government, Ekiti State Government has continued to demonstrate an unflinching commitment to workers’ wellbeing and career development.”

Babafemi advised the resuming workers to redouble their efforts in ensuring effective service delivery to residents of the state.

” All Accounting Officers should provide the necessary support for their staff and ensure compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),” she added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE