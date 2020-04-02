COVID-19: Adebutu distributes N50m relief items to Ogun residents

Former House of Representatives member, Hon Ladi Adebutu, has distributed N50m worth of relief items to residents of Ogun State as part of efforts geared to ameliorate the sufferings of the people occasioned by the lockdown of the state by the Federal Government.

Some of the items to distributed across the two twenty local governments in the state for the two weeks of lockdown include 40 cows, 472 pigs, 20,000 packs of 3kg garri, 200,000 pieces of hand sanitisers.

Some of the sanitisers were distributed to market men and women in some of the local government areas in the state earlier in the week.

A statement signed by the media consultant of the Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya, stated that organisation come up with the idea, considering the effect of the lockdown on their daily businesses.

The statement reads in part: “Realising the rigour the lockdown might cause, Hon Ladi Adebutu has immediately committed over N50m (fifty million Naira) on food items covering live cows, pigs, Garri and other items.

“The relief package which has started moving round to all the wards across the state will be distributed in the following order.

“1 cow for each of the 20 local governments per week for two weeks totalling 40 cows, 1 pig for each of the 236 wards in Ogun State per week for two weeks, totalling 472 pigs.

“500 (3kg) packs of garri per local government per week for two weeks, additional 10,000 sanitisers across the 20 local government areas. Other items are also included in the distribution per week.

“This gesture by Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu is planned to complement the N100m donated to Ogun State government by the Adebutu family earlier in the week and ultimately to support the good people of Ogun State during the lockdown period.

“We are appealing to our people in the state to follow strictly all health tips and advice, keep a clean environment, stay at home and stay safe during this period.

“With all humility, we assure our dear Ogun State people of the sincere concern and care of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu at this crucial period and beyond.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE