COVID-19: Adamawa quarantines 99 returnees from Lagos, other states

About 100 persons returning from Lagos and other states have been quarantined for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adamawa state.

The affected returnees, who are mostly factory workers from Lagos and Ogun States, would be isolated and observed for 14 days, in line with the guidelines issued by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Currently, 59 of the returnees have been isolated at the Numan facility, while 40 of them have been quarantined at the Kpacham facility in Demsa local government area of the state.

Chairman of the state Covid-19 containment committee, who doubles as Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Ahmad, ordered the isolation of the returnees on Friday.

The SSG, who led a team of experts and security operatives to monitor compliance with the interstate travel ban, expressed worry that state governments in the region were not collaborating in the lockdown.

He, therefore, appealed to Gombe, Bauchi and Taraba State governments to enforce the interstate travel ban, in order to contain the spread of the virus in the region.

Adamawa state is yet to record any case of the infectious disease.

