COVID-19: Abuja businessmen/women praise, vilify FG over easing of lockdown

As privately-owned organizations and civil servants on Grade level 14 and above are to report for proper work today (Monday) after five weeks of lockdown by President Muhammadu Buhari over coronavirus, some businessmen and women within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Sunday, praised the president while others vilified him over the actions taken so far.

It will be recalled that President Buhari had, in the past five weeks, placed a total lockdown on FCT, as well as Lagos and Ogun States with a view to curtailing the spread of the deadly virus.

Nigerian Tribune, who moved around the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), observed that people did not maintain safe distancing protocols of at least two meters but adhere strictly to wearing of face masks at all times, and followed sanitizing protocols.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Chairman, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Abuja, Comrade Adogah Abdullahi, said: “Well, I am been caught between the deep blue sea and the devil with this question. First, this COVID 19 is real and if care is not taken, it could jeopardize the five weeks lockdown gains recorded.

“Tomorrow (today, Monday) without being pessimistic, the risk of contracting this deadly disease will be higher notwithstanding the measure put in place.

“Secondly, the economy is suffering and with the rate of poverty in our society, the average citizens cannot afford the pain so far.” He declared.

In his own opinion, Director, Ak-Teech Safety, Dr Akinjide Ogunrotimi, recommended that the government should make testing kits available, train more personnel for testing skills, create plans for many areas of skill such that people can still work and do businesses within the safe prescribed limit.

A member of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who did not want his name in print told Nigerian Tribune that he was not noising any fear about retrenchment as Federal Government worker, saying although the pandemic had already affected the economy, the government would only merge some agencies together and may likely owing workers’ salaries.

“Government will not retrench, it will rather prefer owning salary because, where will it get their entitlements?” He stated.

A consultant at Edison and Partners Insurance Brokers Limited, Stephen Fashe, took a swipe at the Federal Government over the actions taken so far.

According to him: “To me, the Federal Government has not done enough to curtail the spread of this COVID-19 virus. The government is just trying to avert the anger of the public as a result of the lockdown period without the necessary palliative measures to cushion it.”

He said the pandemic is real and by the time it starts to show the adverse effect on the public, it would be too disastrous for the country.

A staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Oluyinka Afolabi, said she was not panic as she is fully ready to resume work tomorrow (today).

Managing Director, Sonnekraft Technology Limited, Mr Johnson Olatunji said he believed Nigerians will see this measure taken by the Federal Government as a relief.

“My piece of advice to all is for everyone to observe all the necessary preventive measures listed by the Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC).” Mr. Olatunji urged.

A businesswoman, Magdalene Etta, complained bitterly, saying the palliatives were only shared among politicians.

Also speaking, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DONTINO BIZWORLD Limited, Valentine Eyo commended President Buhari for easing the lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States, saying as a businessman, the decision would help in no small measures to cushion the effect of the deadly virus.

He said as far as he is concerned, some major sectors will commence operations between the stipulated time of 6:00 am to 8:00 pm is very fair compared to when people were on total lockdown. “I give thumbs up to the President,” Eyo added.

Some motorists, who also spoke to Nigerian Tribune, promised to abide by the laid down rules and regulations of both the Federal Government and FCTA.

However, in its new guideline on easing of lockdown released at the weekend, the FCT administration said all schools in the territory remain closed until further notice, saying schools are not permitted to commence third term operations in any form until directed otherwise by the relevant authorities.

According to FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa, schools are, however, encouraged to continue with e-learning and virtual teachings.

He also thanked public-spirited individuals, associations and corporate organisations who made very generous donations for the provision of palliatives to those most in need in the territory.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Anthony Ogunleye, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abuja, Malam Bello said extant guidelines on market operations for the sale of food items only remain in effect.

“Markets are to operate for two days in a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm

“Pharmacies may remain open overnight and are to observe all other protocols as enunciated above.

“Companies involved in food processing, drug manufacturing and construction can commence operation, subject to following the approved health and safety guidelines

“All clubs, bars, gardens, beer parlours, recreational parks, communal sports facilities, movie theatres etc in the FCT remain closed.” The minister insisted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Removes NEMA DG, Names Retired Air Vice Marshal As Replacement

​President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (retd) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to replace Mustapha Maihaja. Appointment of the new NEMA DG was announced on Saturday… Read full story

N1.224trn IMF Loan: Many More Nigerians To Lose Jobs •Further increase in VAT, excise rates looms •Tougher times ahead

WITH the Federal Government accessing $3.4 billion (N1.224 trillion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the weekend, there are signs that Nigerians may face tougher times in order for government to fully repay the money by the end of the 2025 stipulated time… Read full story

COVID-19: Ganduje Relaxes Lockdown For 12 Hours On Monday, Thursday

As part of efforts to ameliorate the hardship caused by the lockdown of the state, Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has announced a 12-hour break on Monday and Thursday to allow residents stock-up food items and other essential commodities… Read full story

Olukoya Calls For Seven Days Prayers Against Pandemic

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Worldwide, Dr. Daniel Olukoya has called on all Christians and other men of faith to join in a seven-day prayer and fasting against the COVID-19 pandemic, its systems and repercussions… Read full story

Nigeria Won’t Use Ebola Drug, Remdesivir, To Fight Coronavirus —NAFDAC

Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has said NAFDAC is not considering the use of the Ebola drug, remdesivir, for the treatment of COVID-19 in Nigeria… Read full story

Three Things I Have Learnt From COVID-19 Pandemic —Ayewa

The current situation in the country is not peculiar to one person; virtually the entire world is currently feeling the heat. I was led by the Holy Spirit to do the work. I only did them within two days in my house. God gave me the inspiration and also told me that the current happenings are great signs of His second coming.. Read full story

Kebbi: COVID-19 Positive Man Absconded From Isolation Centre, Died At Home —Commissioner

A man who tested positive for the coronavirus in Kebbi State had absconded from an isolation centre and subsequently died in his house, the state COVID-19 Task Force chairman, Jaafaru Mohammed has said. Mohammmed, who is also the state Commissioner for Health disclosed this in Birnin-Kebbi on Saturday… Read full story

Atiku Will Be President, He Better Be Presidential

ATIKU Abubakar will be president of the federal republic except Yemi Osinbajo becomes president ahead of him, and the former Vice better start being presidential beyond his social media measured appearances like a ghost in Shakespearean theatre. If God has packaged a presidential celebration for him… Read full story

Rising Debts, Little Infrastructure: Nigeria’s Economic Paradox

CRIPPLING infrastructure deficit in Nigeria has been one of the biggest challenges confronting the country over the years. This has significantly increased the cost of doing business in Nigeria and hampered both international and local investments in the country. This is despite huge borrowings by the country… Read full story

Our COVID-19 Travails: How Nigerians Are Coping With Hunger, Cash Crunch

NOBODY prepared for the situation that most parts of the world are presently experiencing. Not even in anyone’s wildest imagination was it thought that the whole world would be in a lockdown for months, not least Nigerians, as it is being experienced today… Read full story

Diversification: Obasanjo, Atiku Failed Nigerians ― APC

Former vice-president and People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has courted the anger of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress over his critique of the economy. Atiku in a statement during the week titled, How to Pull Nigeria from the Brink, has advised the… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE