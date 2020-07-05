COVID-19: ABUAD procures multi-million temperature measurement, disinfectant machines

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD) has procured multi-million naira smart temperature measurement and disinfectant channels for the screening of students and visitors to the institution as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Affairs, Mr Tunde Olofintila revealed that the university purchase, “three units of Smart Temperature Measurement & Disinfectant Channels (one at the University’s Main Gate, one at the Multi-system Hospital Gate and the other in front of the University’s Administrative Block, The White Rock) with eight others on the way. When they arrive, they will be installed in front of the various Halls of Residence in the University.

“The Smart Temperature Measurement & Disinfectant Channels have thus beefed up the earlier equipment such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine, COVID-19 Test Kits for Antigen Testing, RNA Extraction Kits, Nasopharyngeal swab sticks and liquid medium, Biosafety Cabinet, an Isolation Centre and other accessories like Micropipettes procured by the university.”

On the reason behind the procurement of the Smart Temperature Measurement & Disinfectant Channels bearing in mind the retinue of other multi-million Naira equipment and facilities already put in place to checkmate the pandemic, ABUAD Founder & Chancellor, Aare Afe Babalola.

Speaking on the new equipment, the founder of the university, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN said the measures were necessary to check the influx of people infected with the virus into the university.

According to him, “To us in this university, we believe that prevention is the best cure. Since COVID-19 is an imported disease, we are doing everything humanly possible to prevent anyone with the virus from coming into our premises. We in ABUAD believe that we can avoid the virus completely.”

Explaining the modus operandi of the Smart Temperature Measurement & Disinfectant Channels, Babalola said: “On stepping into any of the screening channels, the first thing it does is that it takes the person’s temperature. If the temperature is below 38 degrees, the words “You are welcome” automatically come from within the Channel. One will then proceed to use hand sanitizer and go into the main channel where one’s body will be sprayed with sanitizer.”

He added: “On the other hand, if one’s temperature is above 38 degrees, the Channel will make some loud noise to alert the person and those around that all is not well with the person. This machine is a marked improvement on all others before it.”

